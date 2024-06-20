Swities respond as Travis Kelce hands out advice on wedding planning

Travis Kelce shares his insight on wedding planning

Travis Kelce has shared his two cents on how an ideal wedding planning should be like.



Travis' words were breath of fresh air for some fans as he was of the opinion that men should not interfere in weddings planning.

Travis “No one… currently understands that pressure better than our very own [podcast employee] Jets Jake,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared on the Wednesday’s episode of New Heights.

Jake then admitted that his fiancée was handling all of the prep for their upcoming ceremony, to which Travis shared some words of wisdom.

“I’m proud of you. Because you don’t matter, Jake,” Travis said jokingly. “You don’t matter and none of your decisions should be made by you.”

While Jake highlighted that he did have some input, Travis had a hilarious suggestion.

“Just keep asking her what she wants,” Travis advised, reaffirming that the groom's wants should just be 'reassuring opinions.'

This really won the Swifties over as social media responses piled up.

“For someone who is not married and probably not been involved in many wedding planning, Travis sure know the process of planning a wedding. It’s like he’s talking from an experience,” one person wrote on X.

Another threw a friendly shade at travis, saying,”I’m sorry but I’ve never heard a non engaged man know so much about being engaged….”

Swift and Travis started dating in July 2023 and went public with their relationship two months later.