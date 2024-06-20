 
Lana Del Rey, Quavo join hands for new song

Lana Del Rey and Quavo tease new music collaboration with a surprise snippet of their work

June 20, 2024

Photo: Lana Del Rey, Quavo join hands for new song

Lane Del Rey and Quavo are all set to release new music track called Tough.

Lately, the musicians took to Instagram and teased their new music collaboration. 

In the shared clip, the duo sang, “Tough like the scarf on a pair of old leather boots / Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude / Like a .38 made out of brass / Tough like the stuff in my grandpa’s glass / Life’s gonna do what it does/ Sure as the good lord’s up above / Cut like a diamond shining in the rough, tough.”

However, they kept the official release date for the single under wraps.

This collaboration comes after during the Ivor Novello Awards Lana addressed that she penned a for the James Bond film Spectre, but her work was eventually replaced.  

When asked regarding her thoughts on writing a 007 song, the Summertime Sadness crooner shared, “I mean, how has that not happened? I wrote [24] for them.”

She then revealed that Sam Smith's work got accepted for the gig and gushed over her co-artist, “Sam, you did a wonderful job."

Nonetheless, Lana declared before concluding, "One day, maybe... But I'm going to continue to do my little Nancy Sinatra thing every now and then and just pretend it's the title track.”

