Justin Bieber on verge of 'losing everything' amid Hailey Bieber pregnancy?

New problems arise for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ahead of welcoming their first child

June 20, 2024

Justin Bieber has reportedly said goodbye to luxuries amid Hailey Bieber pregnancy

As fans will know, Justin Bieber is soon to welcome ‘baby Bieber’ with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

Amid this good news, the singer is reportedly facing financial woes as a tipster shared with In Touch Weekly, “He spends more money than he’s got coming in and is now having to cut back on certain luxuries.”

They went on to explain that due to their decreasing bank balances Justin and Hailey even had to say no to a private jet flight and recently opted for a commercial one instead.

“While they always fly private, Justin simply couldn’t afford it this time” as Justin’s meager contribution to income is causing cashflow problems for the celebrity couple, the source explained.

“They recently advised him against buying Hailey a $700K diamond ring, so he applied for a loan. But the loan was denied and he purchased it anyway,” revealed the source. 

“If Justin doesn’t make some changes soon, he could lose everything. He is going to go broke,” the concerned insider claimed about the Let Me Love You crooner. 

