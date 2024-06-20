Kourtney Kardashian on 'terrifying' surgery with baby Rocky: 'Filled with fear'

Kourtney Kardashian is touching upon a terrifying feral surgery she had to go through ahead of welcoming baby Rocky.

Her fourth child, first that she shares with husband Travis Barker, was a miracle baby, reveals Kourtney.

Speaking on the latest episode of Hulu series, ‘The Kardashians,’ the eldest sister of the clan reveals: “A couple months ago, we had a terrifying scare where I had to have emergency fetal surgery," Kardashian Barker

"Baby Rocky had to have fetal surgery for fluid in his lung," she explains in a confessional.

"And it's super rare, that this [is] the condition that he had but it's also super rare and lucky that we caught it. And thank you, God, for this successful surgery. I'm honestly just so grateful, I have no words."

"I was definitely filled with fear after the surgery and the fluid in his lungs. Actually it did start coming back and then I watched this documentary called Heal that was all about the power of positive thinking and how our thinking can really affect our health," she says.

"And then I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers, and after I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem after."

Kourtney added: “I have a scar from my surgery where they went into my amniotic sac so I'm like a fragile little egg.”

New episodes of The Kardashians are now available to stream on Hulu.