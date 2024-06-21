Donald Sutherland, 'The Hunger Games' star breathes his last at 88

Donald Sutherland, a well renowned actor for his roles in multiple movies including The Hunger Games franchise, passed away at the age of 88.

The actor died on Thursday, June 20, 2024, after being plunged in a pro-longed illness.

CAA’s Missy Davy confirmed the distressing news to PEOPLE magazine adding, "A private celebration of life will be held by the family.”

Sutherland is now survived by five children whom he shared with ex-wife actress Shirley Douglas along with five grandchildren.

The Pride and Prejudice star, who was also previously married to Lois Hardwick, also shares three kids with Francine Racette, whom he tied the knot with, in 1972

Sutherland’s remarkable characters include, Mr. Bennet in 2005's Pride and Prejudice with Keira Knightley.

He has also made appearances in movies, playing mote-worthy roles in Ordinary People (1980) and Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978).

Additionally, Donald Sutherland also portrayed the character of the infamous villain, President Snow, in all four Hunger Games movies with Jennifer Lawrence.

His notable accolade includes the Emmy Award he bagged for his role in the 1995 film, Citizen X.