Ben Affleck blasts people for believing wrong things about him

Expressions of Ben Affleck in paparazzi photos often become the topic of discussion online. However, the star shuts them down, saying "people projected" wrong things onto him, which were mostly untrue.



In a chat with Kevin Hart on his show Hart to Heart, the Batman actor said, "People are projecting something onto me that I don't feel about myself at all," after several memes were made on his angry, sad, and confused expressions.

He also said, "I'm also a little bit shy," noting, "I also don't like a lot of attention. That's why people see me, and they're like, 'Why's this dude always mad?' Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I'm like, 'Okay, here we go.'"

Unlike snaps with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck said he became uncomfortable when paparazzi took photos of him when he was with his children.

"Actually, what I'd like to do is much more definitive than just look at you like this," he noted.

"I don't mind, you can take my picture at a club or a premiere, with my wife [Jennifer Lopez], I don't give a ****. Knock yourself out. I don't notice you. But with my children, that's a different thing."