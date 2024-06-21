Hollywood opens door for Jonathan Majors after guilty verdict?

Jonathan Majors was at his career's low after he was accused of domestic assault and later was convicted of it. But, a flicker of opportunity found his way after he was roped in for the revenge thriller Merciless.



Martin Villeneuve, the brother of noted filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, will be the movie's director.

The script was written by Frank Hannah, and the movie deals with a CIA investigator who is on a mission to save his love of life from sinister forces. The film is said to be going to the floor in late fall, according to Deadline.

Before his trial, Jonathan was at the height of his career after leading the Marvel franchise and appearing in other big hits such as Creed III and Lovecraft Country.

But after Jonathan was found guilty of charges including assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, he was booted out of Hollywood as several of his business associates and studios cut ties with him.