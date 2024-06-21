Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend desperate to help him amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow, is desperate to offer help to the actor so he could navigate divorce from Jennifer Lopez, a source has revealed.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Iron Man star believes Affleck could make use of the tools that helped her and Chris Martin after their separation.

A source told the publication that Paltrow has been keeping tabs on news about Affleck’s possible divorce from Lopez and ‘strongly’ feels she can help the duo.

They said, “Gwyneth has been following the situation closely and believes really strongly that she could help them by sharing some of the tools that worked for her and Chris Martin.”

“People ask her for that kind of help all the time, but she’s very picky about who she’ll give her time to,” they added. “Ben isn’t just anyone though, she’s been friends with him for nearly 30 years and she hates to see him going through this sort of pain.”

Paltrow has even “reached out and offered to do whatever she can to help him during this difficult time,” the source revealed.

Paltrow and Affleck dated in 1997 after they met at a party thrown by Harvey Weinstein. However, despite their split, she is “team Ben at the end of the day.”

“She knows he’s far from perfect and she’s got enough distance to act as an impartial mediator for him and J. Lo,” the outlet claimed.

“She’s offered to try and help them get back on track but if it comes down to it she’s also got the skills to help them navigate the divorce with spiritual techniques, and practical advice to make it easier on them and on their kids.

“It’s typical Gwyneth, she always loves to meddle, but at least her heart is in the right place.”