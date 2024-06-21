How Kate Middleton is dealing with cancer?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is dealing with cancer with the same set of ‘emotions and worries’ as anyone else would.



This has been claimed by former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, Ailsa Anderson.

Speaking to the People magazine, Ailsa Anderson said “She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife and going through the same set of emotions and worries and fears as anyone else in that set of circumstances would be.”

The future queen is focusing on her family, including husband Prince William and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The fresh claims came after Kate Middleton made her first public appearance with her family on King Charles official birthday, called Trooping the Colour.

Before attending the historic event, Kate Middleton also issued an emotional statement, saying: “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

