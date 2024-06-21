Prince Harry digging a hole to his own peril with a shocking business move

Royal experts warn Prince Harry is well on his way to dig a hole down to his own peril with this shocking business move.

Royal expert Christopher Anderson issued all these claims and sentiments.

His comments have been shared during one of his interviews with Fox News Digital.

During that chat he referenced the Sussexes’ current “If Harry and Meghan are determined to monetize their titles, then they’ll just be digging that hole deeper and deeper.”

“But if they simply use their California-centric celebrity to build their brand and steer clear of overtly capitalizing on the Sussex name and Windsor connection – well, everybody has a right to make a living. Even then, there would still be acrimony – and zero chance of Harry getting back into the king’s and William’s good graces.”