 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's foot soldiers at risk of becoming uncontrollable

Meghan Markle’s foot soldiers on the prowl are at risk of becoming way too dangerous

By
Web Desk

June 22, 2024

Meghan Markle’s foot soldiers at risk of becoming uncontrollable

Royal experts have just warned the public about the dangers that Meghan Markle's foot soldiers pose when it comes to their 

PR expert Mark Borkowski issued this warning about the Duchess’ fanbase.

His comments have been shared during a candid interview with Newsweek.

During that time the expert warned of the implications of Meghan Markle’s fanbase and the way they support the Duchess.

According to the expert, “This is more about the danger of foot soldiers who are uncontrollable because they enjoy their own coverage.”

He also referenced Meghan Markle’s decision to unveil her dog treats an hour before Kate Middleton made her very first return to the public eye following a month’s long hiatus due to cancer.

In the eyes of Mr Borkowski “It's a danger in terms of spreading rumours, in terms of their own fame and their own ego and their own self-determination.”

Not to mention “a danger to truth,” which he went on to add before signing off.

Matthew Lewis reflects on potential return to ‘Harry Potter' reboot
Matthew Lewis reflects on potential return to ‘Harry Potter' reboot
Monica credits Ariana Grande for healing her relationship with Brandy
Monica credits Ariana Grande for healing her relationship with Brandy
Kate Middleton needs to ‘starve the crazy' in Meghan Markle row
Kate Middleton needs to ‘starve the crazy' in Meghan Markle row
Justin Timberlake panicked in custody: Source
Justin Timberlake panicked in custody: Source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eating humble pie with a bitter taste
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eating humble pie with a bitter taste
Kate Middleton has a facelift instead of cancer treatment? video
Kate Middleton has a facelift instead of cancer treatment?
Travis Scott's attorney responds after his Florida arrest
Travis Scott's attorney responds after his Florida arrest
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas part ways for different aspirations: Report
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas part ways for different aspirations: Report
Chappell Roan reveals secret behind her 'pretty and scary' fashion choices
Chappell Roan reveals secret behind her 'pretty and scary' fashion choices
Prince Harry's cousins Beatrice and Eugenie turning their backs on him
Prince Harry's cousins Beatrice and Eugenie turning their backs on him
Ariana Grande remixes song 'The Boy Is Mine' with R&B stars Brandy, Monica
Ariana Grande remixes song 'The Boy Is Mine' with R&B stars Brandy, Monica
Prince Harry under fire for his governing decisions that orphaned children
Prince Harry under fire for his governing decisions that orphaned children