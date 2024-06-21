 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ordered Prince Harry to snub David Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria were once close friends of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Meghan Markle ordered Prince Harry to snub David Beckham

Meghan Markle reportedly ordered her husband Prince Harry to snub David Beckham as she apparently wanted to punish Beckhams, according to royal expert Tom Bower.

The royal expert has shared insight into the royal couple’s strained relationship with David and Victoria Beckham via new book The House of Beckham.

Tom Bower alleged that Meghan is to blame for the tension.

The royal expert claimed Meghan made a shocking and bold move toward David Beckham when the former football legend attended Harry's Invictus Games that followed the wedding of Sussexes in 2018.

He alleged that Meghan ensured Harry snubs David.

The royal author said, as per OK! magazine, “On the agreed day to meet Prince Harry, [David] was perplexed why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry."

Bower writes, “‘Where is he?’ Beckham asked the Games’ officials as he waited. ‘When will I meet him?’ he kept asking. Beckham was unaware that the Prince had ordered that under no circumstances was the footballer to be allowed near him."

"Photographs of the two together were forbidden", the expert further claimed.

Prince William prepares Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to become next ‘spares'
Prince William prepares Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to become next ‘spares'
Kate Middleton cancer type: Doctor shares new shocking details
Kate Middleton cancer type: Doctor shares new shocking details
Prince Harry digging a hole to his own peril with a shocking business move
Prince Harry digging a hole to his own peril with a shocking business move
King Charles honours Prince William on his 42nd birthday
King Charles honours Prince William on his 42nd birthday
Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William's birthday with rare snap amid cancer
Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William's birthday with rare snap amid cancer
Prince Andrew's plans for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid rift with King Charles laid bare
Prince Andrew's plans for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid rift with King Charles laid bare
King Charles snubs Meghan Markle in his reunion plans with Prince Harry
King Charles snubs Meghan Markle in his reunion plans with Prince Harry
Beyonce makes rare comment on 'extraordinary' success of Cowboy Carter
Beyonce makes rare comment on 'extraordinary' success of Cowboy Carter
Justin Timberlake down in the dumps after DWI arrest
Justin Timberlake down in the dumps after DWI arrest
David Beckham reacts as Prince William attends England vs Denmark match at Euro 2024
David Beckham reacts as Prince William attends England vs Denmark match at Euro 2024
Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend desperate to help him amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend desperate to help him amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Piers Morgan heartbroken over death of Donald Sutherland
Piers Morgan heartbroken over death of Donald Sutherland