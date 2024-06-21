Meghan Markle ordered Prince Harry to snub David Beckham

Meghan Markle reportedly ordered her husband Prince Harry to snub David Beckham as she apparently wanted to punish Beckhams, according to royal expert Tom Bower.



The royal expert has shared insight into the royal couple’s strained relationship with David and Victoria Beckham via new book The House of Beckham.

Tom Bower alleged that Meghan is to blame for the tension.

The royal expert claimed Meghan made a shocking and bold move toward David Beckham when the former football legend attended Harry's Invictus Games that followed the wedding of Sussexes in 2018.

He alleged that Meghan ensured Harry snubs David.

The royal author said, as per OK! magazine, “On the agreed day to meet Prince Harry, [David] was perplexed why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry."

Bower writes, “‘Where is he?’ Beckham asked the Games’ officials as he waited. ‘When will I meet him?’ he kept asking. Beckham was unaware that the Prince had ordered that under no circumstances was the footballer to be allowed near him."

"Photographs of the two together were forbidden", the expert further claimed.