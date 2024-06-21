 
Prince Andrew's plans for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid rift with King Charles laid bare

King Charles has warned Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge

June 21, 2024

Prince Andrew is reportedly planning to pass the Royal Lodge to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie amid bitter feud with King Charles.

According to reports, the Duke of York has signed a 75-year lease agreement with the Crown Estate for the Royal Lodge in 2003, therefore, he plans to honour the terms of the agreement as the lease has 54 years remaining on it.

The GB News has claimed that Prince Andrew has refused to leave Royal Lodge despite King Charles warnings and plans to pass his lease over to Eugenie and Beatrice after his death.

Sarah Ferguson’s former husband is planning to bequeath his Royal Lodge lease to his daughters so that royal sisters can use the property for the remaining years of the lease.

Meanwhile, King Charles has warned to cut ties with Prince Andrew if he refuses to leave his Royal Lodge home for a smaller residence.

The Evening Standard, citing a royal insider, has claimed that Andrew is stretching the King’s “patience and tolerance” by staying in the 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

