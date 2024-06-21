 
Prince Harry's cousins Beatrice and Eugenie turning their backs on him

Prince Harry is staring at a very lonely existence after having backed himself in a corner

June 21, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly at risk of facing a very lonely existence indeed, and experts suspect this will lead to seeing his isolation first hand.

Examples of this have been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser she referenced all of this in one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

She began by saying, “The question to ask here is, just how much of an inescapable, lonely corner has Harry backed himself?”

“His cousins, notably the Tindalls, Peter Phillips and Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, have repeatedly bucked taking public sides, warmly chatting to the Sussexes at public events and with Eugenie having visited the family in California,” Ms Elser pointed out.

“However, none of them attended Princess Lilibet’s first birthday party in 2022, held at their former home Frogmore Cottage. Nor did they attend (though perhaps they were not invited) to the recent St Paul’s cathedral service for Harry’s Invictus Games in London – but did turn out in force to support William a couple of weeks later at a Buckingham Palace garden party.”

“If any of the Instagramming royal cousins did get any of Meghan’s debut American Rivieira Orchard product drop in April, they did not post about it,” either.

All in all, Ms Elser feels Prince Harry is being completely isolated, even by those he considers to be on his side allegedly.”

