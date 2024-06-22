Kate Middleton has a facelift instead of cancer treatment?

A number of people online have started making another round of allegations against Kate Middleton, and this time around its related to her cancer diagnosis.

In a piece for News.com.au Ms Daniela Elser, writer and commentator, weighed in on it all.

Her piece called the entire thing a ‘contagion’ that requires a hazmat suit “or at least some of those extra long gloves.”

There are a number of claims that suggest Kate Middleton has had a facelift and not a cancer treatment

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “you see country vets because today’s dispatch from the frontlines of the royal world is nothing short of truly gross.”



Via X (Formerly known as Twitter) “A new, revolting theory about Kate, the Princess of Wales’ six month absence from public life is spreading across X, formerly Twitter, in an instance of heinous social media contagion.”

“Consider yourself warned,” Ms Elser warned before revealing the new allegation in particular.

“Kate, a slew of accounts are alleging, is not currently battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy but has actually been making that all up to cover up the fact that she has had a facelift,” she claimed.

And “the ‘proof’, it is argued, is how relatively well the princess appeared at last weekend’s Trooping the Colour, her first official engagement of the year after revealing her shocking diagnosis in March.”