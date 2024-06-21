King Charles honours Prince William on his 42nd birthday

King Charles has honoured his elder son Prince William on his 42nd birthday as the monarch battles cancer.



The palace, on behalf of King Charles, took to social media and shared a throwback photo of little Prince William with his father to mark 42nd birthday of the Prince of Wales.

Sharing the photo, King Charles says, “Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!”

In the photo, King Charles is seen holding William and beaming when he was just a few months old.

Royal fans also took an opportunity to wish Prince William a very happy birthday.

One royal fan commented on X, formerly Twitter handle, “Happy Birthday Prince William. Lovely photo of King Charles with his son.”

Another said, “Happy Birthday Prince William.”

“Aww a lovely picture. Father and son too cute,” the third said and added, “Happy 42nd Birthday Prince William!”

This is Prince William’s first birthday since his father King Charles and wife Kate Middleton revealed they were fighting cancer.