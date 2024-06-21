 
Geo News

Taylor Swift gives behind the scenes insight into filming of 'Fortnight'

Taylor Swift released the song, 'Fortnight' along with her latest album on April 19, 2024

By
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Taylor Swift gives behind the scenes insight into filming of 'Fortnight' 

Taylor Swift just gave insights into the creative thought process behind the making of her successful song, Fortnight’s official music video.

Her track is a collaboration with the American rapper and singer, Post Malone, with whom she discusses shooting most of the scenes for the video.

The video starts off with a blooper of the Lover crooner, wearing her iconic Fortnight look, as she smashes a chair to the side but ends being startled herself.

As the video proceeds, Swift’s emphasis towards a certain “head tilt” can be noticed to portray insanity and a touch of “crazy.”

“The thing that I really love about being on set is sometimes you like, figure out the shot, two seconds before you do it and it makes all the difference,” Swift said in the video.

She further proceeded to detail how the idea of an “Easter egg” on the book came to her during the filming process.

Fortnight is a synth-pop ballad written by Taylor Swift, Post Malone as well as Jack Antonoff and is the lead single of the pop star’s eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eating humble pie with a bitter taste
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eating humble pie with a bitter taste
Prince William checks all boxes of Princess Diana's ideal son: Expert
Prince William checks all boxes of Princess Diana's ideal son: Expert
Justin Timberlake tour 'continuing as planned' amid arrest
Justin Timberlake tour 'continuing as planned' amid arrest
Ben Affleck shares major concerns for kids due to Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck shares major concerns for kids due to Jennifer Lopez
Prince Harry's tactics of getting King Charles, William's attention backfire
Prince Harry's tactics of getting King Charles, William's attention backfire
Kevin Costner commits to 'learning for life' after getting 'bruised'
Kevin Costner commits to 'learning for life' after getting 'bruised'
Prince William proves Prince Harry's right about King Charles' fatherhood faliure
Prince William proves Prince Harry's right about King Charles' fatherhood faliure
Dakota Johnson's dress strap breaks on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Dakota Johnson's dress strap breaks on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Firerose hits Billy Ray with major accusations amid divorce
Firerose hits Billy Ray with major accusations amid divorce
Selena Gomez reveals what she 'has never done before in her career'
Selena Gomez reveals what she 'has never done before in her career'
Jennifer Hudson on finding out about her 27 siblings
Jennifer Hudson on finding out about her 27 siblings
Prince Harry issued strong warning about second memoir
Prince Harry issued strong warning about second memoir