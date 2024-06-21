Taylor Swift gives behind the scenes insight into filming of 'Fortnight'

Taylor Swift just gave insights into the creative thought process behind the making of her successful song, Fortnight’s official music video.

Her track is a collaboration with the American rapper and singer, Post Malone, with whom she discusses shooting most of the scenes for the video.

The video starts off with a blooper of the Lover crooner, wearing her iconic Fortnight look, as she smashes a chair to the side but ends being startled herself.

As the video proceeds, Swift’s emphasis towards a certain “head tilt” can be noticed to portray insanity and a touch of “crazy.”



“The thing that I really love about being on set is sometimes you like, figure out the shot, two seconds before you do it and it makes all the difference,” Swift said in the video.

She further proceeded to detail how the idea of an “Easter egg” on the book came to her during the filming process.

Fortnight is a synth-pop ballad written by Taylor Swift, Post Malone as well as Jack Antonoff and is the lead single of the pop star’s eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.