Chappell Roan reveals secret behind her 'pretty and scary' fashion choices

Chappell Roan explained her fashion sense in her latest appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

June 21, 2024

Chappell Roan revealed what inspires her stylistic choices.

As she rocked a unique look on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer-songwriter shared, "I love looking pretty and scary. Or, like, pretty and tacky. Or just not pretty. I love that too."

She further added that she doesn’t take fashion seriously and gladly dons whatever she thinks looks good.

“I just think it's just not serious. I love that fans find such deep meanings to things and I'm just like, 'I don't know, I thought I looked hot.' Like, I don't know if it's anything more than that," the 26-year-old said.

The openly queer singer was also praised by host Jimmy Fallon for her striking style. "You look fantastic. Thank you so much for being here," the 49-year-old told her.

The Red Wine Supernova singer wore a black minidress and went for a bleach blonde style causing a stark contrast between the two which was exactly what her hairstylist Dom Forletta was going for.

“The blonde really enhanced the sort of ethereal, swan look we were going for here,” she said further describing her look.

