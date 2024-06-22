 
Justin Timberlake panicked in custody: Source

The singer was arrested on June 18 on driving while intoxicated charges

June 22, 2024

Justin Timberlake freaked out during his custody on Tuesday.

On June 18, the 43-year-old singer was taken under custody on charges of ‘driving while intoxicated’ after a night out with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor.

However, an insider told People magazine about Timberlake's behavior during his arrest.

"He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody," revealed the source.

The insider continued to say, "He's insisting he only had one drink and it wasn't some wild night out."

In addition, as per his police report, the Foolish singer told the officer, “I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

Moreover, another source informed the outlet that Timberlake will continue his tour route, it says "It’s business as usual for him, the tour is continuing as planned."

Currently, Timberlake is on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour which kicked off on April 29, 2024, in Vancouver and will conclude on December 2024 in Kansas City.

