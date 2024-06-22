'General Hospital' actor Ryan Paevey announces major career update

Ryan Paevey announced that he is leaving his acting career.



The 39-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on Friday, June, 21 and revealed that he is “ stepping back from acting.”

He shared his official statement first to Heavy and later posted it on his social account, in which he began by sharing his grief over ‘third parties’ who changed his words to meet their narrative’ and misrepresented his words.

The General Hospital alum continued saying, “As I’ve stated before, I am taking a step back from acting, something I’ve felt I’ve needed to do for a while now, and a decision proven to be absolutely necessary in the past few weeks.”

While sharing the reasons behind his major step he stated, “The industry hasn’t felt like the place for me….my mental health has suffered from it. It’s taken me to a bit of a dark place, made me into a version of myself I don’t like very much.”

He even apologized for venting his ‘anger and frustration” in public.

Another reason behind his decision is that he wants to be closer to his family, he said, “All this to say, I am simply shifting focus closer; to family,”

“My mother was diagnosed with lung cancer. I left Los Angeles to be closer to her, and feel the need to devote more of my time, energy, and resources closer to home,” the Two Tickets to Paradise actor added.

It is pertinent to mention that Paevey played the role of Nathan West from 2013 to 2018 on the ABC soap opera, General Hospital.

