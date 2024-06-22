 
Princess Eugenie extends support to Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince William recently invited Princess Eugenie for a garden party amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle

June 22, 2024

Princess Eugenie has extended love and support to her cousin Prince William as the Prince of Wales celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday, June 21.

A new birthday picture of Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with a message from the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and their kids, was also released.

Kate Middleton took to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, and shared the photo with a heartfelt message.

“Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx”, the post reads and adds that photo was taken by the Princess of Wales in Norfolk last month.


Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie, in a rare support, extended love to Prince William after Kate Middleton shared the photo.

Eugenie was the first to press the heart button to express her true feelings for the birthday photo.

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Prince William a very happy birthday.

