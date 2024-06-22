Anti-monarchy reacts to Prince William's birthday celebrations

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has expressed his views over Prince William’s 42nd birthday celebrations.



Kate Middleton, on behalf of her and kids, shared a sweet photo of Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to wish ‘Papa’ a very happy birthday.

Royal expert Chris Ship reposted the photo on X, formerly Twitter handle, and said, “Message for Prince William on his birthday today from Kate.

“The Princess of Wales writes: ‘Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx’.

The royal expert also disclosed, “Kate took the photograph of William with George, Charlotte and Louis in Norfolk last month. The Prince of Wales is 42 today.”

Commenting on it, Smith said: “Also not news, just PR. If they were celebrities this would be fine as entertainment news, but they’re public officials on the public payroll and stand accused of corruption and abuse of office, while representing an institution that is undemocratic and losing support.”



