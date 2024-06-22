 
Geo News

Anti-monarchy reacts to Prince William's birthday celebrations

Kate Middleton took the photograph of Prince William with George, Charlotte and Louis in Norfolk last month

By
Web Desk

June 22, 2024

Anti-monarchy reacts to Prince William's birthday celebrations

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has expressed his views over Prince William’s 42nd birthday celebrations.

Kate Middleton, on behalf of her and kids, shared a sweet photo of Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to wish ‘Papa’ a very happy birthday.

Royal expert Chris Ship reposted the photo on X, formerly Twitter handle, and said, “Message for Prince William on his birthday today from Kate.

“The Princess of Wales writes: ‘Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx’.

The royal expert also disclosed, “Kate took the photograph of William with George, Charlotte and Louis in Norfolk last month. The Prince of Wales is 42 today.”

Commenting on it, Smith said: “Also not news, just PR. If they were celebrities this would be fine as entertainment news, but they’re public officials on the public payroll and stand accused of corruption and abuse of office, while representing an institution that is undemocratic and losing support.”


Prince William treats himself to Taylor Swift concert on 42nd birthday
Prince William treats himself to Taylor Swift concert on 42nd birthday
Andy Cohen backs Jennifer Lopez amid 'unpleasant' claims
Andy Cohen backs Jennifer Lopez amid 'unpleasant' claims
Princess Eugenie extends support to Prince William, Kate Middleton
Princess Eugenie extends support to Prince William, Kate Middleton
Jennifer Lopez getting in shape to find ‘new guy' after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez getting in shape to find ‘new guy' after Ben Affleck divorce
'General Hospital' actor Ryan Paevey announces major career update
'General Hospital' actor Ryan Paevey announces major career update
Kim Kardashian reveals her home influenced her skincare line's packaging
Kim Kardashian reveals her home influenced her skincare line's packaging
Matthew Lewis reflects on potential return to ‘Harry Potter' reboot
Matthew Lewis reflects on potential return to ‘Harry Potter' reboot
Monica credits Ariana Grande for healing her relationship with Brandy
Monica credits Ariana Grande for healing her relationship with Brandy
Kate Middleton needs to ‘starve the crazy' in Meghan Markle row
Kate Middleton needs to ‘starve the crazy' in Meghan Markle row
Justin Timberlake panicked in custody: Source
Justin Timberlake panicked in custody: Source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eating humble pie with a bitter taste
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eating humble pie with a bitter taste
Kate Middleton has a facelift instead of cancer treatment? video
Kate Middleton has a facelift instead of cancer treatment?