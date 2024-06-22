Prince William treats himself to Taylor Swift concert on 42nd birthday

Prince William is said to have taken a much-needed break from royal duties to treat himself and kids to a Taylor Swift concert to mark his 42nd birthday.

Since the start of the year, the Prince of Wales has faced a challenging time, marked by the consecutive cancer diagnosis of his father, King Charles, and his wife, Kate Middleton.

However, things seem to be returning to normal after Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her highly anticipated first appearance at the Trooping the Colour since the tragic diagnosis.

Now, the Prince has taken the kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to a concert on Swift's Eras tour, according to royal reporter Roya Nikkah.

“Nothing says happy 42nd birthday quite like taking the kids to see a @taylorswift13,” Nikkah penned on X (formerly Twitter). “#ErasTour gig. Prince William is celebrating his birthday tonight at @wembleystadium with his children.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was honored by the royal guard the same day as the band welcomed her by playing Shake It Off in front of Buckingham Palace.

Sharing a video on their official Instagram account, the Royal family captioned the post, "Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin’.”

William has a history with Swift as he once joined her on stage for an impromptu performance of Livin' on a Prayer with Jon Bon Jovi at a 2013 charity event at Kensington Palace.

Recalling the iconic moment eight years later, William said on Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series that he had no idea what came over him at the event.

"Honestly, even now, I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in,” he said. “But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me…' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.'"