 
Geo News

Andy Cohen backs Jennifer Lopez amid 'unpleasant' claims

Andy Cohen's defense comes after Jennifer Lopez was accused of being a snobby celebrity

By
Web Desk

June 22, 2024

Andy Cohen backs Jennifer Lopez amid 'unpleasant' claims

Andy Cohen wants the world to know that Jennifer Lopez isn’t that bad.

The 56-year-old TV host defended Jennifer after Meghan McCain’s comments about her went viral on the Internet.

In an episode of her Citizen McCain podcast, she accused the hitmaker of being a terrible guest on The View which she co hosted from 2017 to 2021.

“I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does. She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen. More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don’t really understand why it was needed,” she had said.

Coming to her defense, Andy told the listeners of his Daddy Diaries podcast that he was “amazed” by the backlash J Lo has received.

Dismissing a friend’s claim that she had “pissed off a lot of people,” Andy replied, “I don’t think that’s correct,” and then went on about the times J Lo has appeared on his talk show Watch What Happens Live.

“No drama. [She] wasn’t late, wasn’t anything. [She] showed up, was game, did the show,” he insisted.

Prince William treats himself to Taylor Swift concert on 42nd birthday
Prince William treats himself to Taylor Swift concert on 42nd birthday
Anti-monarchy reacts to Prince William's birthday celebrations
Anti-monarchy reacts to Prince William's birthday celebrations
Princess Eugenie extends support to Prince William, Kate Middleton
Princess Eugenie extends support to Prince William, Kate Middleton
Jennifer Lopez getting in shape to find ‘new guy' after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez getting in shape to find ‘new guy' after Ben Affleck divorce
'General Hospital' actor Ryan Paevey announces major career update
'General Hospital' actor Ryan Paevey announces major career update
Kim Kardashian reveals her home influenced her skincare line's packaging
Kim Kardashian reveals her home influenced her skincare line's packaging
Matthew Lewis reflects on potential return to ‘Harry Potter' reboot
Matthew Lewis reflects on potential return to ‘Harry Potter' reboot
Monica credits Ariana Grande for healing her relationship with Brandy
Monica credits Ariana Grande for healing her relationship with Brandy
Kate Middleton needs to ‘starve the crazy' in Meghan Markle row
Kate Middleton needs to ‘starve the crazy' in Meghan Markle row
Justin Timberlake panicked in custody: Source
Justin Timberlake panicked in custody: Source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eating humble pie with a bitter taste
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eating humble pie with a bitter taste
Kate Middleton has a facelift instead of cancer treatment? video
Kate Middleton has a facelift instead of cancer treatment?