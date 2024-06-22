King Charles urged to slow down by doctors amid 'bitter disappointment'

King Charles is reportedly planning to cancel his plans on touring New Zealand amid growing health concerns.

His Majesty, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, has doctors worried over his workaholic work ethic. Keeping in mind his recovery, health experts have thus, suggested the King to 'slow down.'

An insider tells Mirror.co.uk: “It will be a bitter disappointment on both sides.”



Meanwhile, the King and Camilla will tour Australia and Samoa.



They detailed: “Naturally, it will be a bitter disappointment on both sides to not have the opportunity for the King and Queen to visit New Zealand, but of course all are aware of the King’s ongoing health and the need for him to pace himself. It’s very much hoped there will be further opportunities in the future.”



This comes as the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks about King Charles' possible trip.

“The King has shown his compassion for Australians affected by recent natural disasters, just as Australians have shown compassion and support for the King following his cancer diagnosis,” he said. “The King, Queen and members of the Royal Family are always welcome in Australia.”