Prince William flaunts his killer dance moves at Taylor Swift concert, video goes viral

Taylor Swift had personally invited Prince William and Kate Middleton to her concert

June 22, 2024

Prince William flaunted his killer dance moves during US singer Taylor Swift's concert as the Prince of Wales attended the show with his children.

William celebrated his 42nd birthday at the gig at Wembley Stadium with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton did not attend as she battles cancer.

The Love Story singer performed on stage during The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on June 21, the birthday of Prince William.

Now, a video of Prince William dancing in the crowd among thousands of roaring Swifties has emerged and taken the internet by storm.

The video of William’s dance, posted on social media, has won the hearts of the fans.

According to some fans on social media, Prince William and his children attended the Taylor Swift concert last night with Mike and Zara Tindall.

Taylor Swift had personally invited William and Kate Middleton last year. 

