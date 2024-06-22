Brad Pitt ready to take next step with Ines de Ramon: Report

Brad Pitt has dated Ines de Ramon for over a year now

Brad Pitt is reportedly on the path to tie the knot for a third time.

Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon for over a year now and is preparing a proposal for his girlfriend, per an insider.

"Rumors are swirling Brad is planning to pop the question this summer; it could happen anytime," the tipster told Life & Style. "Truthfully, Brad has been ready to propose for a while. He’s so happy with Ines."

The duo were first linked in November 2022, after Ines’ divorce with ex-husband Paul Wesley the same year. The Troy star had been declared legally single in 2019 in his contentious divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

"Brad met her at the perfect moment, having had time to grow after his divorce," the tipster noted. "Once Ines moved in with him last year, he knew he could have a future with her."

One source has claimed that Pitt is also excited to have a baby with partner, after his children with Jolie – Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15 – have all reportedly cut him off.

“They no longer want to spend time with Brad," the source noted of Brad Pitt’s kids with the Eternals actress. "Ines sees the pain it’s causing and is heartbroken for him. She has been his rock."

"Brad’s been to h--- and back in his divorce and now feels like he’s gotten a second chance at life and love," they added.