Prince Harry, Prince William disagree on what Princess Diana would say about THIS

Prince Harry and Prince William have totally different opinions on late mom Diana's views

Prince Harry thinks his late mom Princess Diana would have understood his reasons for leaving his family and even supported him. The Duke of Sussex left the United Kingdoms with his wife Meghan Markle after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

However, his brother William, the Prince of Wales, thinks their mom would have been appalled by Harry leaving his family.

“Harry was scarred by what his mother went through, and when he saw the same thing happening to Meghan, he knew he must act,” a source told Star.

“He’s certain his mother would have approved of him leaving the royal family. Diana had tried to do the same, and he thinks she would be proud of him and his new life,” they added.

The tipster noted the difference in his brother’s opinion on the matter, saying, “He thinks their mother would be appalled by Harry abandoning his family.”

“It would break her heart to see brother against brother,” they added.

William and Harry have reportedly fallen out and aren’t even on speaking terms since the Duke of Sussex released his memoir Spare.

"Diana’s birthday is painful for Harry and William both,” they explained. “For Harry, he thinks about what could have been, and William is reminded of being without her from such a young age. The loss of their mother cuts deep.”