Bianca Censori 'signaling rebellion' after Kim Kardashian's support: Report

It was previously reported that Kim Kardashian is plotting to 'break free' Bianca Censori from Kanye West

June 22, 2024

Bianca Censori is reportedly expressing her bold yet playful personality with new fashion statements.

After making countless headlines for her explicit attires, Kanye West’s wife recently debuted a whole new pink hairstyle, which as per Psychologist Dr. Becky Spelman 'isn't a dye job but just temporary’ wig.

Sharing her analysis with the U.S. Sun, the skilled expert remarked, “This was a messy pink wig which signified a desire to stand out."

"The statement symbolized a fresh start in Bianca's life. Psychologically, changing hair color to something as striking as pink can reflect a need for self-expression and individuality,” she added and pointed out, “This often correlates with non-conformist personality traits.”

The doctor continued to present, "For Censori, such a transformation might be a way to carve out her identity separate from her partner and his influence and claimed that “Bianca is still navigating her high-profile relationship with Kanye West."

Later in the chat, she claimed that "Bianca's pink wig did not necessarily gel with her husband,” and this “suggested rebellion.”

This comes after reports established that the Australian muse is seeking Kim Kardashian’s help to break free from her controversial husband. 

