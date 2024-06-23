Photo: Joe Jonas writing a song to win over Demi Moore: Insider

Joe Jonas is reportedly starstruck with Demi Moore’s charisma.

As fans will know, the couple sparked romance rumours after they were papped enjoying lunch together at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France.

Addressing these rumours, an insider privy to Life & Style recently dished about the former husband of Sophie Turner, “He’s convinced they really clicked in Cannes and is on this mission to convince her to give him a shot.”

They went on to claim that the father of two cannot wait to spend time with Demi again, and “[Joe has] been texting her non-stop since and asking when they can hang out again.”

Seeking inspiration from Anne Hathaway’s The Idea of You, the insider added about the singer, “He’s even saying she’s inspired him to write a song for her, it’s all very over the top.”

Speaking of Demi’s feelings towards Joe, the insider declared that even though she is “flattered” after receiving this “huge compliment” from Joe, "she’s just way out of his league.”

They continued that the actress “loves attention,” and therefore, “she isn’t exactly shutting him down but she’s not jumping at it either.”

“She’s saying they’re better off as friends because she’s looking for something more long-term and serious, not just another fling with a younger man,” they said of A Few Good Men actress.

“It hasn’t put Joe off though, if anything he’s coming on stronger because he sees it as a challenge that he wants to win,” the source concluded.