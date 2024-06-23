Priyanka Chopra misses family while Nick Jonas away at work

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have busy schedules. The former is shooting for her forthcoming film, while the latter is in the U.S. for the Tony Awards. But in the middle of this, the actress shares wholesome family moments to remember old times.



Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one posted a clip featuring photos and videos of their daughter Malti Marie and family and friends.

"My angel baby, my best friend, my godson, my brother from another mother and my actual mother. Nothing like family and friends to keep you rejuvenated," the 41-year-old said.

"Miss you gaga @nickjonas. Can't wait til you're here. #thebluff #homeiswheretheheartis #workingmom," she noted.

In the meantime, Priyanka was away in Australia, busy filming for The Bluff, and on Father's Day, the Citadel actress paid tribute to her husband.

"Watching you with my daughter fills my heart with gratitude," she captioned on the clip of Nick with Malta. "You're an amazing dad and husband."