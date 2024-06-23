Taylor Swift makes shady speech before debuting Kim Kardashian diss track

Taylor Swift takes a jab at her haters before starting to sing a diss track which is believed to be about Kim Kardashian.

Taking to London’s famous Wembley Stadium on her Eras Tour on Saturday, Taylor debuted thanK you aIMee live.

However, before hitting it off, the hitmaker highlighted how trolls and hate comments only motivate her to “work even harder.”

“I was thinking about getting to play at Wembley Stadium. That’s not remotely normal [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me … and for my crew because we get to play Wembley Stadium eight times this summer,” she told the crowd.

Taylor added, “You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I’ll spend forever trying to thank you for that.”

“On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s—t, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people,” the Fortnight hitmaker emphasized.

thanK you aIMee is believed to be about her longtime feud with Kim over her husband Kanye West’s song “Famous” in which he held himself responsible for the fame Taylor enjoys today.