 
Geo News

Taylor Swift makes shady speech before debuting Kim Kardashian diss track

Taylor Swift debuted her Kim Kardashian diss track thanK you aIMee live at Wembley

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Taylor Swift makes shady speech before debuting Kim Kardashian diss track

Taylor Swift takes a jab at her haters before starting to sing a diss track which is believed to be about Kim Kardashian.

Taking to London’s famous Wembley Stadium on her Eras Tour on Saturday, Taylor debuted thanK you aIMee live.

However, before hitting it off, the hitmaker highlighted how trolls and hate comments only motivate her to “work even harder.”

“I was thinking about getting to play at Wembley Stadium. That’s not remotely normal [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me … and for my crew because we get to play Wembley Stadium eight times this summer,” she told the crowd.

Taylor added, “You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I’ll spend forever trying to thank you for that.”

“On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s—t, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people,” the Fortnight hitmaker emphasized.

thanK you aIMee is believed to be about her longtime feud with Kim over her husband Kanye West’s song “Famous” in which he held himself responsible for the fame Taylor enjoys today.

Kanye West gives shut-up call to haters calling him broke
Kanye West gives shut-up call to haters calling him broke
Sean Penn recalls trouble at house after Madonna called police
Sean Penn recalls trouble at house after Madonna called police
Kendrick Lamar new music video 'name' against Drake revealed
Kendrick Lamar new music video 'name' against Drake revealed
Priyanka Chopra misses family while Nick Jonas away at work
Priyanka Chopra misses family while Nick Jonas away at work
Joe Jonas writing a song to win over Demi Moore: Insider
Joe Jonas writing a song to win over Demi Moore: Insider
Oprah Winfrey surprises THIS author with her latest book club pick
Oprah Winfrey surprises THIS author with her latest book club pick
'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley slams Nicola Coughlan's body shamers
'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley slams Nicola Coughlan's body shamers
Bianca Censori 'signaling rebellion' after Kim Kardashian's support: Report
Bianca Censori 'signaling rebellion' after Kim Kardashian's support: Report
Ralph Macchio shares ‘Cobra Kai' and ‘Karate Kid' update on 40th anniversary of franchise
Ralph Macchio shares ‘Cobra Kai' and ‘Karate Kid' update on 40th anniversary of franchise
King Charles needs 'chance' to 'create memories' with Archie, Lili amid cancer
King Charles needs 'chance' to 'create memories' with Archie, Lili amid cancer
David Henrie gets candid about Selena Gomez reunion for ‘Wizards of Waverly Place'
David Henrie gets candid about Selena Gomez reunion for ‘Wizards of Waverly Place'
Jack Gyllenhaal's 'new obsession to blow off steam becomes a joke': Source
Jack Gyllenhaal's 'new obsession to blow off steam becomes a joke': Source