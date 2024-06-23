Netflix to remove 6 series, welcome 30 more in July

Netflix is set to refresh its lineup this July, bidding farewell to six series while welcoming 30 new additions.



Among the departures is Netflix original series Unrequited Love which will be removed from the streaming platform on July 17th after just one season.

Joining it are five other series including 46, Learning Sons by Little Baby Bum, Masha’s Spooky Stories, and Masha’s Tales.

Oh My Baby: Season 1 will also be getting axed on July 4th this year.

The departure of the romantic korean drama Unrequited Love after its initial 24 episodes hints that Netflix might not be renewing it for a second season.

Similarly, other series like 46, Learning Sons by Little Baby Bum, Masha’s Spooky Stories, Masha’s Tales and Oh My Baby also do not appear to have indications of renewal past their first seasons.

However, Netflix subscribers can look forward to 30 more series arriving in July.

11 new series will make a debut with a first season in July, including Desperate Lies, The Boyfriend, Master of the House, and Exploding Kittens to name a few.

The complete five seasons of Prison Break have been set for 29th july along with 2021 drama Heels with its two seasons. Lost is also returning with its six seasons and will be available to stream on July 1st.





Here's a breakdown of the full list of the July arrivals:





July 1

Lost Seasons 1-6

Suits Season 9





July 2

Sprint Season 1





July 3

Rhythm + Flow France Season 3





July 4

Barbecue Showdown Season 3





July 5

Desperate Lies Season 1

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 3





July 9

The Boyfriend Season 1





July 10

Eva Lasting Season 2

Receiver Season 1

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point Season 2





July 11

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3





July 12

Exploding Kittens Season 1





July 17

The Green Glove Gang Season 2





July 18

Cobra Kai Season 6-Part 1

Master of the House Season 1





July 19

Sweet Home Season 3

Too Hot to Handle Season 6





July 23

All American Season 6





July 24

Love of My Life Season 1

Resurrected Rides Season 1





July 25

Kleo Season 2

The Decameron Season 1

Tokyo Swindlers Season 1





July 26

Elite Season 8

Pulang Draw Season 1

The Dragon Prince Season 6





July 29

Heels Season 1-2

Prison Break Season 1-5





July 31

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4