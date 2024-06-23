Photo: Daniel Radcliffe excited to take on dad duties after ending musical

Daniel Radcliffe is excited to get the opportunity to spend more time with his family.

As the Harry Potter alum’s current project Merrily We Roll Along is about to come to an end, the acting sensation got candid about his future intentions, which included becoming the best father of his infant son.

For those unversed, Daniel Radcliffe welcomed a baby boy, whose name has not been disclosed yet, with partner Erin Darke last April.

Daniel kicked off the chat with WWD by saying, "First of all, I'm very excited to take a break and be a dad and do that for a bit." "

“The (Broadway) schedule is great in some ways because you get a lot of time off during the day, so you get to spend that time with your family,” he added.

Before concluding, the actor mentioned his little son, who is growing rapidly, and remarked, “I go away for a two-show day and I feel like I come back to an entirely different human”, explaining, “now because he's growing up at a very, very quick rate. So I'm looking forward to just hanging out with him for a bit."