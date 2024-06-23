 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal return linked to King Charles life: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not have enough time to rejoin the Royal Family

June 23, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's re-entry into the Royal Family is a tricky business, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who quit their positions as senior Royals back in 2020, do not have 'enough time' to make a comeback decision.

Royal expert Richard Eden reveals: "We saw that at Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in 2012 where it was just Harry and his brother, Camilla and Charles and of course, the queen. Charles thought that when Harry had a family, they would be carrying out engagements and sharing those duties with William so, I think time is running out."

Eden added that "if Harry wants to come back at any stage, he needs to do it while his father is still King." 

He confessed: "I really think that when Prince William is King, I can't see him letting Harry come back and have a role again. They are irrelevant now, they are just not wanted as part of the monarchy, maybe there could be some radical change but it's hard to see."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

