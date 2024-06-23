Buckingham Palace makes key decision ahead of Emperor of Japan's visit

Buckingham Palace has made a major decision ahead of forthcoming state visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan.



According to the British Army in London, the Changing of the Guard ceremony will not take place on Monday 24 June at Buckingham Palace due to rehearsals for the forthcoming state visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

The army made the announcement on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

Earlier, in June, Palace had confirmed that the Emperor and Empress of Japan will pay a state visit to the UK from June 25 to June 27.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will be the guests of King Charles, during the state visit to London, hosted by the monarch and his wife Camilla.

Japanese Imperial Household had also confirmed the state visit in a statement which reads, “Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress have received an invitation from His Majesty King Charles III to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom.”