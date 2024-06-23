When Prince William followed Taylor Swift 'like a puppy' in Kensington Palace

Taylor Swift and Prince William's close friendship is being lauded amid the songstress' Eras Tour.

The singer, who is currently busy with her London shows, met the future King at Wembley Stadium on Friday, as she marked her first concert. William had joined the Blank Space hitmaker to ring in his birthday with kids; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The friendship began back in 2013, when Taylor made sang at the Winter Whites Gala evening at Kensington Palace.

During her speech, Taylor said: "I'm Taylor, it is very nice to meet you, especially under these circumstances.



"It is my first time playing at Kensington Palace or any other palace for that matter. I have to thank you, Prince William, for having me. It's amazing. To call attention to this age group especially, teens and young adults." She later joked about meeting the Prince and said: "He was very funny. I was really happy he was funny."



William, himself spoke about the concert and admitted he felt being swept off his feet.'

"Little did I think what was going to happen next," he revealed. "I'm sat next to Taylor Swift. She's on my left – and after Jon does his first song, there's a pause and she turns to me.

"She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye and says, 'Come on, William. Let's go and sing.' To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm and says, 'Come with me…' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you'."