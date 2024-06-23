Shania Twain picks new star for ‘That Don't Impress Me Much' lyrics

Shania Twain has picked a new name to honor in her 'That Don’t Impress Me Much’ lyrics

Shania Twain has once again found a lucky star to honor in her song That Don’t Impress Me Much, which originally mentioned Brad Pitt.

Shania has once before replaced Pitt’s name to honor Ryan Reynolds in his stead. In 2023, she mentioned Magic Mike creator and actor Channing Tatum would be the next name in the iconic lyrics.

However, as she gets ready for her performance on the Legends stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, the singer has picked another name, someone she has dubbed the new Elvis. It’s Harry Styles!

“He is the new Elvis,” she told The Times of London.

This will be the country legend’s first time serenading the crowd from the Legends stage. She’s set to perform her biggest hits, including, Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, which she says is her most personal song yet.

“That song was me saying, I have waited too long to feel good about being a woman,” she explained, adding “For many years I shied away from it or wished I wasn’t a woman. I was a shy, insecure female — not person. My brain said, ‘I don’t really care what I am,’ but my body got in the way — the female got in the way. I’ve got curves so I had to set boundaries and guards very young. I did everything not to bring attention to them. I missed out on the joy of being a female. Shit, for my whole teens I never once went to the beach in a bathing suit. I knew that boys were going to take advantage of me in one way or another.”