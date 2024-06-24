Julie Chrisley to be resentenced for bank fraud and tax evasion

Julie and Todd Chrisley both were convicted of fraud and tax evasion in 2022

US federal court has ruled in the favour of the Chrisley Knows Best star, Julie Chrisley.



Julie Chrisley, who was previously convicted of fraud and tax evasion in 2022 and sentenced to seven years in prison, has now been relieved of charges, citing insufficient evidence.

The decision came Friday as a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the convictions of Julie's husband, Todd Chrisley — who was sentenced to 12 years in prison — as well as their accountant Peter Tarantino, but noted a miscalculation in Julie's sentence in 2022, People reported.

The judges ruled that neither prosecutors nor the trial judge cited 'any specific evidence showing she was involved in 2006,' the year the entire bank fraud scheme had begun.

Julie's case will now be sent for resentencing in a lower court to decipher how much Julie's sentence should differ from its original.

On Saturday, their daughter Savannah Chrisley updated her Instagram followers on the Friday's ruling as she spoke directly to the camera about the appeal.

"Didn't necessarily go as we hoped," Savannah, 26, said in the video. "But we do have a little win."

Savannah also added that Julie could be released from prison as early as 2026 and that she had 'some other ideas' to revisit her father's case.

