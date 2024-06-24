 
Geo News

Julie Chrisley to be resentenced for bank fraud and tax evasion

Julie Chrisley has been cleared of bank fraud and tax evasion charges in view of insufficient evidence

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Julie and Todd Chrisley both were convicted of fraud and tax evasion in 2022 

US federal court has ruled in the favour of the Chrisley Knows Best star, Julie Chrisley.

Julie Chrisley, who was previously convicted of fraud and tax evasion in 2022 and sentenced to seven years in prison, has now been relieved of charges, citing insufficient evidence.

The decision came Friday as a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the convictions of Julie's husband, Todd Chrisley — who was sentenced to 12 years in prison — as well as their accountant Peter Tarantino, but noted a miscalculation in Julie's sentence in 2022, People reported.

The judges ruled that neither prosecutors nor the trial judge cited 'any specific evidence showing she was involved in 2006,' the year the entire bank fraud scheme had begun. 

Julie's case will now be sent for resentencing in a lower court to decipher how much Julie's sentence should differ from its original.

On Saturday, their daughter Savannah Chrisley updated her Instagram followers on the Friday's ruling as she spoke directly to the camera about the appeal.

"Didn't necessarily go as we hoped," Savannah, 26, said in the video. "But we do have a little win."

Savannah also added that Julie could be released from prison as early as 2026 and that she had 'some other ideas' to revisit her father's case.

Taylor Swift hits back at critics who talk badly about her
Taylor Swift hits back at critics who talk badly about her
Kevin Costner reveals real reason behind 'Yellowstone' exit
Kevin Costner reveals real reason behind 'Yellowstone' exit
Jennifer Lopez ‘distraught' as she fails to convince Ben Affleck against divorce
Jennifer Lopez ‘distraught' as she fails to convince Ben Affleck against divorce
Inside Jennifer Garner's role in Ben Affleck's 'imminent' divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Inside Jennifer Garner's role in Ben Affleck's 'imminent' divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Marvel, DC stars crossover on cards amid Pom Klementieff ship switching
Marvel, DC stars crossover on cards amid Pom Klementieff ship switching
Emma Stone says Yorgos Lanthimos opinions remain unchangeable
Emma Stone says Yorgos Lanthimos opinions remain unchangeable
Margot Robbie's husband reveals only thing they would argue over
Margot Robbie's husband reveals only thing they would argue over
Karma strikes Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears mistreatment?
Karma strikes Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears mistreatment?
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher become attention centre at 'Eras Tour'
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher become attention centre at 'Eras Tour'
Camila Cabello hypes up upcoming album 'C, XOXO' ahead of release
Camila Cabello hypes up upcoming album 'C, XOXO' ahead of release
Taylor Swift's mom reacts sweetly at 'Eras Tour' to THIS song
Taylor Swift's mom reacts sweetly at 'Eras Tour' to THIS song
Justin Timberlake honors 'fellowship and love' of fans at latest concert
Justin Timberlake honors 'fellowship and love' of fans at latest concert