Victoria Beckham shares surprising beauty confession

The fashion designer launched her own makeup line in 2019, after creating two best-selling capsule collections with Estée Lauder

June 24, 2024

Victoria Beckham revealed that her Husband David Beckham has never seen her without impeccably shaped eyebrows.

The 50-year-old fashion designer took to her official Instagram account on Saturday and posted a makeup tutorial while using her own brand’s product.

While promoting the BabyBlade Brow Pencil from her makeup line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, she said, “I am completely brow obsessed.”

During the video, she advised her 33 million followers about the imperfection in the eyebrows, “Nobody's brows are the same. Remember everybody, they're sisters, not twins - don't let perfection get in the way.”

In the clip, she can be seen sitting in her bedroom wearing a white gown.

She confessed about her eyebrows saying, “Even my own husband never sees me without my brows on.”

The Spice Girl gave a detailed tutorial on shaping an eyebrow while mentioning her brow pencil’s qualities.

After finishing both brows she gushed, “Gorgeous, fluffy, full brow.”

Victoria's post came a few days after she shared a video of her 12-year-old daughter, Harper 'stealing' her brow gel.

