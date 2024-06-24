 
Khloe Kardashian celebrates daughter True and nieces' dance recital

Khloe, Kim, and Rob Kardashian's daughters have been going to dance recitals for 3 years

June 24, 2024

Khloe celebrated her daughter and nieces’s dance recital with a sweet note.

The 39-year-old TV personality took to her official Instagram account and posted pictures and videos of her daughter True, Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, and Rob Kardashian's daughter's dream from a dance recital.

On Saturday, June 22 the girls have completed their three years of dance recitals, "My girls had their dance recital yesterday! Year 3 done,” Khloe wrote her caption.

"I can’t believe they already have done three years of dance. Life is moving quickly. They did two dances this year- Ballet and hiphop,” she added.

The proud mom and aunt continued, “I am so so proud of them! They were absolutely perfect."

In the carousel, 6-year-olds True and Chicago and 7-year-old Dream were wearing light pink frocks and makeup for their dance performances.

Khloe clarified that kids wear makeup on special occasions only, "Obviously none of our girls wear makeup like this regularly. This was for the recital only. They are beautiful just as they are."

"Yesterday was super special memories for a lifetime," she concluded her caption.

