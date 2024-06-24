Ashlee Simpson reminisces over ‘great memories’ with sister Jessica Simpson

Ashlee Simpson took a stroll back in memory lane and reminisced over time spent with her sister Jessica Simpson.



The 39-year-old singer and mother of three recalled the time of 2000s when she and her sister were realeasing music at the same time, as per an exclusive interview with People magazine.

Ashlee told the outlet that she and Jessica shared "all great memories" together.

"I grew up also touring with her before I went on my own and toured," recalled Ashlee.

She went on to say, "I feel like we've definitely had great moments, and I feel like even when I would do shows, just having her there [was great].”

"And yeah, all of her outfits, I think mine might've been a little bit more wild than hers," she added.

For those unversed, Jessica’s music albums from the 2000s are, Irresistible (2001), In This Skin (2003), A Public Affair (2006), and Do You Know (2008).

Meanwhile, Ashlee came up with her first-ever album Autobiography in 2004.