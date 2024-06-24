Prince Harry finds way to end feud with King Charles after years-long rift

Prince Harry has been told his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom he shares with Meghan Markle, can play significant role in ending his rift with King Charles.



The Duke of Sussex met the monarch back in February after Buckingham Palace announced the tragic news of his cancer diagnosis. But Harry has not met his father since then.

During his recent visit to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, Charles denied to meet Harry, citing his packed schedule, seemingly rehashing old wounds.

However, royal expert and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has ignited hope for royals fans to see the monarch reconciling with his ‘rebellious’ son.

She told The Express that Harry’s kids might help in ending the royal feud after royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that Charles wants to go to America on an official visit.

He has previously said that the monarch “has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future.”

And if the claim turns out to be true then “there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility."

The expert said that Charles is “desperate” to see Archie and Lilibet as he “hates the idea” that Harry’s kids “will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be."