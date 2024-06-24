 
Geo News

Prince Harry finds way to end feud with King Charles after years-long rift

Prince Harry met King Charles in February 2024 after the latter was diagnosed of cancer

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Prince Harry finds way to end feud with King Charles after years-long rift

Prince Harry has been told his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom he shares with Meghan Markle, can play significant role in ending his rift with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex met the monarch back in February after Buckingham Palace announced the tragic news of his cancer diagnosis. But Harry has not met his father since then.

During his recent visit to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, Charles denied to meet Harry, citing his packed schedule, seemingly rehashing old wounds.

However, royal expert and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has ignited hope for royals fans to see the monarch reconciling with his ‘rebellious’ son.

She told The Express that Harry’s kids might help in ending the royal feud after royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that Charles wants to go to America on an official visit.

He has previously said that the monarch “has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future.”

And if the claim turns out to be true then “there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility."

The expert said that Charles is “desperate” to see Archie and Lilibet as he “hates the idea” that Harry’s kids “will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be."

Meghan Markle finally breaks silence over reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William?
Meghan Markle finally breaks silence over reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to turn King Charles into a circus master
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to turn King Charles into a circus master
Thomas Markle offers olive branch to King Charles as both 'desperate' to meet Archie, Lilibet
Thomas Markle offers olive branch to King Charles as both 'desperate' to meet Archie, Lilibet
Donna Kelce greenlights Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Eras Tour moment
Donna Kelce greenlights Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Eras Tour moment
Will Kate Middleton attend any of Taylor Swift's remaining concert in London? video
Will Kate Middleton attend any of Taylor Swift's remaining concert in London?
Rihanna won't let A$AP Rocky's gun trial stand in her way: Insider
Rihanna won't let A$AP Rocky's gun trial stand in her way: Insider
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry in tears with latest move
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry in tears with latest move
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest receives major tip from bartender
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest receives major tip from bartender
Kate Middleton's cancer is 'somewhere in abdomen,' claims doctor
Kate Middleton's cancer is 'somewhere in abdomen,' claims doctor
Shania Twain discusses overcoming childhood trauma to embrace her true identity
Shania Twain discusses overcoming childhood trauma to embrace her true identity
Cara Delevingne opens up about unexpected struggles of sobriety
Cara Delevingne opens up about unexpected struggles of sobriety
Ashlee Simpson reminisces over ‘great memories' with sister Jessica Simpson
Ashlee Simpson reminisces over ‘great memories' with sister Jessica Simpson