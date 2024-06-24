Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry in tears with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly left her brother-in-law Prince Harry in tears and the duke is planning to make things right with the royals.



According to a report by the New Idea, Archie and Lilibet doting father longs to be closer to his UK family, particularly as Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment.

Prince Harry was once so close to Kate Middleton.

The publication, citing an insider, reported “Seeing Kate back on the balcony at Trooping the Colour was incredibly emotional for Harry. He was so relieved.”

However, the source claimed the future queen’s recent statement where she admitted that she is “not out of the woods yet”, hit Prince Harry hard.

Kate Middleton, in a statement ahead of Trooping the Colour, had said “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”