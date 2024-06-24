Prince Harry's 'emotional' plans for Kate Middleton exposed

‘Emotional’ Prince Harry is said to be planning to reach out to his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment, following her Trooping the Colour.



The insider has claimed that Prince Harry is urgently trying to make things right.

According to the New Idea, “Kate is someone Harry’s always treasured – and someone he has deep regrets over.

“Kate’s openness about her diagnosis has added urgency to Harry’s need to make things right.”

The insider further claimed, “Since his book Spare came out, he’s started countless emails and letters to her – his ‘draft’ folder is pretty full.”

But following her recent balcony appearance and emotional statement that she is ‘not out of the woods yet’, and still facing treatment, Prince Harry is ‘determined to get an apology letter through to her.’

Kate Middleton had said “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”