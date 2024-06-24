 
Thomas Markle offers olive branch to King Charles as both 'desperate' to meet Archie, Lilibet

Thomas Markle said, "Neither of us deserves the treatment we’ve received”

June 24, 2024

Thomas Markle offers olive branch to King Charles as both 'desperate' to meet Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has seemingly offered an olive branch to King Charles as they both are eager to meet their grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

Thomas Markle, who will turn 80 next month, also drew parallels between his and the monarch's medical concerns.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Thomas Markle said: "I would love to speak to him [King Charles] because I am sure he has as many unanswered questions as I do.

"Neither of us deserves the treatment we’ve received.”

"He is going through cancer treatment and I’m not in the best of health," Meghan’s father added.

Thomas Markle also hopes for reconciliation with daughter Meghan and wants to see Archie and Lilibet.

He also revealed that he is worried he could die without ever meeting his grandchildren.

Meanwhile, King Charles is also desperate to meet Archie and Lilibet. The monarch is reportedly even planning to visit them in US.

