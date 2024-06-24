 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to turn King Charles into a circus master

King Charles is in store to face a major crisis and issue in regards to his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to turn King Charles into a circus master

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have just been branded a major harbinger of problems for their grandfather King Charles.

Royal commentator Amanda Platell issued this warning when it comes King Charles’ desire to have more of a bond.

Per the expert, “One can only imagine the unholy circus.”

During her interview with the Daily Mail she also pointed out one of her biggest fears and said, “If they brought the grandkids here to see the King, would Meghan have her Netflix crew in tow filming every moment?”

“Would she bring Grandpa Charles her new [American Rivieria Orchard] homemade jams she’s flogging, then post the pictures on Instagram?”

“Would details of the time they and their children spent with the King be sold off to the highest bidder?”

With all those resounding fears, King Charles has just been urged to “grateful for what he has.”

That is, “the love of a devoted son, daughter-in-law and their three children” the expert also added before signing out.

Meghan Markle finally breaks silence over reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William?
Meghan Markle finally breaks silence over reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William?
Thomas Markle offers olive branch to King Charles as both 'desperate' to meet Archie, Lilibet
Thomas Markle offers olive branch to King Charles as both 'desperate' to meet Archie, Lilibet
Donna Kelce greenlights Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Eras Tour moment
Donna Kelce greenlights Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Eras Tour moment
Will Kate Middleton attend any of Taylor Swift's remaining concert in London? video
Will Kate Middleton attend any of Taylor Swift's remaining concert in London?
Rihanna won't let A$AP Rocky's gun trial stand in her way: Insider
Rihanna won't let A$AP Rocky's gun trial stand in her way: Insider
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry in tears with latest move
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry in tears with latest move
Prince Harry finds way to end feud with King Charles after years-long rift
Prince Harry finds way to end feud with King Charles after years-long rift
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest receives major tip from bartender
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest receives major tip from bartender
Kate Middleton's cancer is 'somewhere in abdomen,' claims doctor
Kate Middleton's cancer is 'somewhere in abdomen,' claims doctor
Shania Twain discusses overcoming childhood trauma to embrace her true identity
Shania Twain discusses overcoming childhood trauma to embrace her true identity
Cara Delevingne opens up about unexpected struggles of sobriety
Cara Delevingne opens up about unexpected struggles of sobriety
Ashlee Simpson reminisces over ‘great memories' with sister Jessica Simpson
Ashlee Simpson reminisces over ‘great memories' with sister Jessica Simpson