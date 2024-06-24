Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to turn King Charles into a circus master

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have just been branded a major harbinger of problems for their grandfather King Charles.

Royal commentator Amanda Platell issued this warning when it comes King Charles’ desire to have more of a bond.

Per the expert, “One can only imagine the unholy circus.”

During her interview with the Daily Mail she also pointed out one of her biggest fears and said, “If they brought the grandkids here to see the King, would Meghan have her Netflix crew in tow filming every moment?”

“Would she bring Grandpa Charles her new [American Rivieria Orchard] homemade jams she’s flogging, then post the pictures on Instagram?”

“Would details of the time they and their children spent with the King be sold off to the highest bidder?”

With all those resounding fears, King Charles has just been urged to “grateful for what he has.”

That is, “the love of a devoted son, daughter-in-law and their three children” the expert also added before signing out.