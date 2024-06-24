Prince Harry urged to run to King Charles while he's still king

Experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle and her husband are running out of time, and any mistake could cost them a future with the Firm.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Eden made these admissions regarding the Sussexes.

His comments have been shared during one of his most recent chats on Palace Confidential.

He began by referencing the couple’s status in the Royal Family and even branded them “unwanted”.

For those unversed, this has come following years of rifts, a docuseries, a memoir and TV interviews.

In the eyes of Mr Eden, “If Harry wants to come back at any stage, he needs to do it while his father is still King.”

Because “I really think that when Prince William is King, I can't see him letting Harry come back and have a role again.”

This is mainly due to the fact that “They are irrelevant now,” and “are just not wanted as part of the monarchy”.

Before signing off the same expert also referenced a potential changing of the tide but chalked that up to pure chance by saying, “maybe there could be some radical change but it's hard to see.”