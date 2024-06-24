Ben Affleck lashes out at paparazzi amid J Lo divorce rumors

Ben Affleck is not having it anymore with the paparazzi amid marital crisis with Jennifer Lopez.

The Batman actor, who sparked divorce rumors with the hitmaker in May, was exiting J Lo’s house in Los Angeles as he had gone to meet her after her Italy trip, according to Mirror.

However, he wasn’t happy to see the paparazzi swarming around the residence.

Pictures obtained by the outlet showed Ben yelling at photographers as he was captured during a heated moment where he’s furiously pointing his finger at them.

As he departed, Ben also grabbed the man's phone.

For his meetup with Jennifer, the actor sported a light gray top and dark grey jeans, with a colourful pair of Nike trainers.

Moreover, the Gone Girl actor was seen wearing his wedding ring, unlike his previous outing of the day where he ditched the band to have lunch with his daughter Violet Affleck.