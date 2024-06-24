 
Geo News

Meghan Markle dealt an impossible choice with an entire country's wrath awaiting

Meghan Markle is at risk of facing some massively tough choices that many even go as far as to brand impossible

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Meghan Markle dealt an impossible choice with an entire countrys wrath awaiting
Meghan Markle dealt an impossible choice with an entire country's wrath awaiting

Experts have just warned against the impossible choice Meghan Markle has been dealt with, when it comes to whether she wants to come back to the UK with Prince Harry.

Catherine Meyer-Funnell issued these comments and highlighted what Meghan Markle’s status currently is in the UK.

She began the conversation in her piece for Express UK by posing a question.

The question reads, “With polls suggesting her popularity has plummeted and commentators raking over every little detail of everything she does, is it any wonder that Meghan has chosen to stay away?”

This is because the author believes, “Meghan is facing an impossible choice between staying safe in California as the royal feud rumbles on or facing the music while risking the wrath of a country she believes hates her.”

“If there is any way back for the Sussexes and the Firm to repair their relationship then Harry and Meghan will have to start coming back to Britain more often,” she also pointed out during the course of her conversation with the outlet. 

Kevin Costner's demands that stood in way of ‘Yellowstone' return
Kevin Costner's demands that stood in way of ‘Yellowstone' return
Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage
Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage
‘The Crown' star Meg Bellamy recalls troubling aspect of playing Kate Middleton
‘The Crown' star Meg Bellamy recalls troubling aspect of playing Kate Middleton
‘Star-struck' Prince William tried to be ‘protective dad' at Taylor Swift concert
‘Star-struck' Prince William tried to be ‘protective dad' at Taylor Swift concert
Taylor Swift improvises 'Eras Tour' after swallowing a bug
Taylor Swift improvises 'Eras Tour' after swallowing a bug
Meghan Markle slammed for clumsy mistake that's a product of its own making
Meghan Markle slammed for clumsy mistake that's a product of its own making
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't ‘command attention' against Royal Family
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't ‘command attention' against Royal Family
Meghan Markle sparks suspicions as UK plans get exposed
Meghan Markle sparks suspicions as UK plans get exposed
Jennifer Garner talks emotionally about dad William's death
Jennifer Garner talks emotionally about dad William's death
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott dance along at Taylor Swift's Eras show: Watch
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott dance along at Taylor Swift's Eras show: Watch
Sophie Turner parties the night away after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Sophie Turner parties the night away after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Taylor Swift's response to Dave Grohl's claims deemed ‘classy'
Taylor Swift's response to Dave Grohl's claims deemed ‘classy'